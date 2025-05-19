Supreme Court Rebukes Minister for Remarks Against Colonel, Orders SIT Probe

The Supreme Court, on Friday, delivered a scathing rebuke to Madhya Pradesh BJP minister Kunwar Vijay Shah following his derogatory remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who had briefed the media on Operation Sindoor against Pakistan. The court has mandated the creation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) consisting of three senior IPS officers to thoroughly investigate the matter.

A bench composed of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh emphasized that the SIT must include three high-ranking IPS officers currently serving in Madhya Pradesh, but originally not from the state. One officer must be a woman, as per the court's directive. The SIT must be established by May 20, under the supervision of the Director General of Police.

Characterizing Shah's remarks as "filthy, crass, and shameful," the court dismissed his public apology as insincere. While suspending his arrest, the court ordered full cooperation with the investigation from Shah. Although the bench will not directly monitor the probe, it will keep a close eye, expecting a status report from the SIT by May 28. The decision arose from Shah's challenge to the Madhya Pradesh High Court's suo motu FIR registration against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)