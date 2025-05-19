Left Menu

High Stakes Bail Plea: Leena Maria Paul Fights for Freedom in Money Laundering Case

Leena Maria Paul, wife of Sukesh Chandrasekhar, is seeking bail in a money laundering case. She cites lengthy custody and provisions of the PMLA for women. Despite co-accused being granted bail, her plea faces opposition from the Enforcement Directorate, with the case still in its arguments phase in Delhi High Court.

The Delhi High Court resumed hearings on Monday concerning the bail plea of Leena Maria Paul, embroiled in a high-profile money laundering case. Representing Paul, Advocate Anant Malik emphasized the duration of her custody, underscoring provisions within the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) favorable to women detainees.

Paul has been in custody for an extensive period of over three years. The single bench of Justice Shalinder Kaur has slated further discussions to hear the prosecution's standpoint on July 2. Malik, joined by John Paul Edison, noted the absence of charges despite prolonged detention and highlighted that co-accused figures have already secured bail.

Malik also pointed out the inconsistencies in the treatment of the accused, drawing attention to Jacqueline Fernandez, who, despite her involvement, was never arrested and had her bail summarily granted. The enforcement agency, however, contests Paul's bail, referencing legal precedents and arguing that the terms under Section 45 do not extend leniency due to gender.

(With inputs from agencies.)

