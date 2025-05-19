Left Menu

Economic Ripple: U.S. Credit Downgrade's Impact

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett downplayed the recent downgrade of the U.S. AAA credit rating by a major ratings agency. The downgrade led to increased Treasury yields and a decline in dollar and stock index futures. Hassett suggested the move was anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-05-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 18:44 IST
Economic Ripple: U.S. Credit Downgrade's Impact
  • Country:
  • United States

The recent downgrade of the United States' AAA credit rating has not gone unnoticed, but White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett has been quick to minimize its implications.

Following the move by a major ratings agency last week, markets reacted with Treasury yields rising and a decline in both the dollar and stock index futures.

Despite the potential for economic shifts, Hassett noted that the downgrade was not unexpected, suggesting that market participants should not be taken aback by the development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025