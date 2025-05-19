Economic Ripple: U.S. Credit Downgrade's Impact
White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett downplayed the recent downgrade of the U.S. AAA credit rating by a major ratings agency. The downgrade led to increased Treasury yields and a decline in dollar and stock index futures. Hassett suggested the move was anticipated.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-05-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 18:44 IST
- Country:
- United States
The recent downgrade of the United States' AAA credit rating has not gone unnoticed, but White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett has been quick to minimize its implications.
Following the move by a major ratings agency last week, markets reacted with Treasury yields rising and a decline in both the dollar and stock index futures.
Despite the potential for economic shifts, Hassett noted that the downgrade was not unexpected, suggesting that market participants should not be taken aback by the development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Moody's Assessment of Escalating Indo-Pak Tensions
Escalating Indo-Pak Tensions Threaten Pakistan's Economic Stability: Moody's Report
Moody's Lowers Global Growth Projections Amid Policy Uncertainty
Inflation and Credit Outlook: Moody's Analysis on Argentina
Moody's Sees Inflation Easing in Argentina Amid Economic Reforms