Left Menu

Karkardooma Court Acquits 11 in 2020 Delhi Riots Case Due to Insufficient Evidence

Delhi's Karkardooma Court acquitted 11 individuals accused in the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots case. The decision was made due to insufficient evidence and questionable witness identifications. The court criticized the delayed identification by police officials, who claimed to know the accused beforehand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 18:56 IST
Karkardooma Court Acquits 11 in 2020 Delhi Riots Case Due to Insufficient Evidence
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant turn of events, Delhi's Karkardooma Court has acquitted 11 individuals previously accused of rioting and arson during the 2020 Northeast Delhi unrest. The court, presided over by Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Pulastya Pramachala, delivered the verdict citing the lack of credible evidence presented by the prosecution.

The court's decision hinged on the questionable testimonies of two police officials who identified the accused at a belated stage. The officials claimed familiarity with the accused prior to the incident, but their statements were recorded only after arrests were made, casting shadows of doubt over the reliability of these identifications.

Furthermore, the court highlighted inconsistencies in the police procedure, noting that all accused were charged based on an FIR from March 2020. The case drew attention to allegations made by complainants Mohammad Imran Sheikh and Akram Ali, whose shops in Gokalpuri were reportedly targeted during the riots.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025