Karkardooma Court Acquits 11 in 2020 Delhi Riots Case Due to Insufficient Evidence

In a significant turn of events, Delhi's Karkardooma Court has acquitted 11 individuals previously accused of rioting and arson during the 2020 Northeast Delhi unrest. The court, presided over by Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Pulastya Pramachala, delivered the verdict citing the lack of credible evidence presented by the prosecution.

The court's decision hinged on the questionable testimonies of two police officials who identified the accused at a belated stage. The officials claimed familiarity with the accused prior to the incident, but their statements were recorded only after arrests were made, casting shadows of doubt over the reliability of these identifications.

Furthermore, the court highlighted inconsistencies in the police procedure, noting that all accused were charged based on an FIR from March 2020. The case drew attention to allegations made by complainants Mohammad Imran Sheikh and Akram Ali, whose shops in Gokalpuri were reportedly targeted during the riots.

(With inputs from agencies.)