EU's Preparedness Amid Greenland Acquisition Controversy

The European Union must stay alert and be prepared to respond decisively to any emerging threats, President Emmanuel Macron announced in Brussels. This statement preceded an urgent EU leaders summit aimed at addressing U.S. President Donald Trump's public interest in acquiring Greenland.

Macron emphasized the importance of being "extremely vigilant" and maintaining readiness to deploy the EU's available measures should threats arise, reflecting concerns about potential geopolitical implications.

As discussions begin, the EU's stance demonstrates a commitment to strategic preparation and unified response capabilities in the wake of unexpected international developments.

