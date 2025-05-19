Left Menu

Emirates NBD Bank Gets Green Light for Indian Subsidiary

The Reserve Bank of India granted 'in-principle' approval to UAE-based Emirates NBD Bank PJSC for establishing a wholly-owned subsidiary in India. The bank, currently operating in branch mode in India, aims to convert existing branches into a subsidiary, upon fulfilling RBI's conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-05-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 20:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced that it has extended "in-principle" approval to Emirates NBD Bank PJSC for establishing a wholly-owned subsidiary in India. This UAE-based bank currently operates in India through branches in Chennai, Gurugram, and Mumbai.

The "in-principle" approval allows Emirates NBD Bank to convert its existing branches into a subsidiary, contingent on meeting specific conditions set forth by the RBI. This move could see the bank expand its presence and service offerings within the booming Indian banking sector.

Emirates NBD Bank India branches currently provide a comprehensive range of banking services tailored to both personal and corporate clients, including exclusive services for NRI clients in the UAE. The bank operates in several countries, including the UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the UK, among others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025