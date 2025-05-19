Left Menu

Revitalizing Infrastructure: IIFCL's Strategic Portfolio Diversification

DFS Secretary M Nagaraju chaired a review meeting with IIFCL, emphasizing the need for diversification across various infrastructure sub-sectors. IIFCL has maintained a robust growth rate with a CAGR of 17% over the past five years. Asset quality assurance remains a priority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 21:36 IST
Revitalizing Infrastructure: IIFCL's Strategic Portfolio Diversification
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, DFS Secretary M Nagaraju led a critical review meeting for India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL), urging the company to broaden its portfolio diversification across various sub-sectors within the infrastructure domain.

The Department of Financial Services reported that IIFCL's business has experienced a commendable 17% compound annual growth rate over the last five years. The Secretary emphasized the importance of maintaining this momentum by focusing on diversified investments and ensuring asset quality.

IIFCL Managing Director PR Jaishankar, along with other senior officials, participated in the discussions, underscoring the firm's commitment to strategic growth and financial stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025