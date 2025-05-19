Revitalizing Infrastructure: IIFCL's Strategic Portfolio Diversification
DFS Secretary M Nagaraju chaired a review meeting with IIFCL, emphasizing the need for diversification across various infrastructure sub-sectors. IIFCL has maintained a robust growth rate with a CAGR of 17% over the past five years. Asset quality assurance remains a priority.
On Monday, DFS Secretary M Nagaraju led a critical review meeting for India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL), urging the company to broaden its portfolio diversification across various sub-sectors within the infrastructure domain.
The Department of Financial Services reported that IIFCL's business has experienced a commendable 17% compound annual growth rate over the last five years. The Secretary emphasized the importance of maintaining this momentum by focusing on diversified investments and ensuring asset quality.
IIFCL Managing Director PR Jaishankar, along with other senior officials, participated in the discussions, underscoring the firm's commitment to strategic growth and financial stability.
