Standing Committee Defends Foreign Secretary Amidst Online Trolling

The Standing Committee on External Affairs came to the defense of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Monday, unanimously expressing solidarity with him against online trolling triggered by his announcement about the India-Pakistan ceasefire agreement post-Operation Sindoor.

During an extensive meeting, Foreign Secretary Misri updated the committee on the latest foreign policy steps concerning Pakistan, referencing the operational response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which involved precise strikes targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who leads the panel, underscored the committee's comprehensive and rich discussion, praising Misri's service to the nation while confirming that no formal resolution was adopted, respecting Misri's request. Members voiced a unanimous sentiment supporting Misri's work amidst unwarranted media attacks.

Tharoor detailed the extensive three-hour meeting, noting substantial member attendance and productive dialogue with the Ministry of External Affairs. The panel, displaying strong cohesion, engaged in thorough questioning, receiving satisfactory responses, reinforcing their stance of solidarity with the Foreign Secretary against baseless social media criticism.

