Left Menu

Standing Committee Defends Foreign Secretary Amidst Online Trolling

The Standing Committee on External Affairs voiced support for Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri against online criticism following India's Operation Sindoor. A comprehensive discussion on current foreign policy with Pakistan was held. No formal resolution was passed, but committee members displayed unanimous support for Misri's distinguished service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 23:08 IST
Standing Committee Defends Foreign Secretary Amidst Online Trolling
Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs Chairman Shashi Tharoor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Standing Committee on External Affairs came to the defense of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Monday, unanimously expressing solidarity with him against online trolling triggered by his announcement about the India-Pakistan ceasefire agreement post-Operation Sindoor.

During an extensive meeting, Foreign Secretary Misri updated the committee on the latest foreign policy steps concerning Pakistan, referencing the operational response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which involved precise strikes targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who leads the panel, underscored the committee's comprehensive and rich discussion, praising Misri's service to the nation while confirming that no formal resolution was adopted, respecting Misri's request. Members voiced a unanimous sentiment supporting Misri's work amidst unwarranted media attacks.

Tharoor detailed the extensive three-hour meeting, noting substantial member attendance and productive dialogue with the Ministry of External Affairs. The panel, displaying strong cohesion, engaged in thorough questioning, receiving satisfactory responses, reinforcing their stance of solidarity with the Foreign Secretary against baseless social media criticism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025