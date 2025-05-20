Left Menu

Tariff Truce Tempers Port Activity: California Ports Brace for Modest Uptick

Gene Seroka, head of the Port of Los Angeles, predicts a slight increase in freight following the temporary tariff reduction between the US and China, not a surge. Importers are likely to rush pre-imposed duty cargoes, with US ports a key economic indicator due to extensive trading activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 01:58 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 01:58 IST
Tariff Truce Tempers Port Activity: California Ports Brace for Modest Uptick
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Despite a temporary tariff truce between Washington and Beijing, the head of the U.S.'s busiest port anticipates only a modest rise in imports. Gene Seroka, executive director of the Port of Los Angeles, said last week's duty adjustment to 30% from 145% wouldn't spark a deluge of freight.

'We'll witness a slight uptick in Asian bookings,' Seroka noted, referring to reservations for cargo ships en route to the port. This increase may stem from importers snapping up goods completed before the previous tariffs were imposed, rather than new orders readying when the truce ends.

The port handles 31% of U.S. sea trade, serving as a bellwether for economic activity. Amidst this, Port of Long Beach CEO Mario Cordero predicts over a 10% import drop in May, as retailers like Walmart adjust prices to offset tariffs, impacting consumer purchase decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025