Japan Stands Firm Against U.S. Tariffs in Ongoing Trade Talks

Japan is standing firm in its trade negotiations with the United States, with top trade negotiator Ryosei Akazawa reiterating the country's demand for the elimination of U.S. tariffs. These tariffs, particularly those on automobiles and car parts, have been described as 'regrettable' by Akazawa, who stressed there has been no change in Tokyo's stance.

The bilateral trade talks have seen both nations at an impasse, with Japan unwilling to finalize any deal that might compromise its economic interests. Akazawa confirmed that the countries recently engaged in working-level talks in Washington, although the schedule for the next round of ministerial-level discussions remains uncertain.

As U.S. tariffs threaten to rise further, Japanese policymakers are considering a mix of proposals to gain U.S. concessions. These could include increased imports of U.S. agricultural products like corn and soy, technical cooperation in shipbuilding, and revisions to automobile inspection standards. Despite the pressure, Japan, which was the first major economy to engage in these talks, remains cautious, seeking a balanced agreement.

