Igniting Biodiversity Passion: Orang Nature Camp Inspires Students

The Assam Forest Department, in collaboration with biodiversity conservation group Aaranyak, has inaugurated the fourth edition of the Orang Nature Camp to foster young minds about biodiversity conservation. This four-day residential event, held at the Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve from May 17 to 20, unites 32 students from six local high schools for an immersive educational experience in wildlife.

Dr. Vinay Gupta, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) of Assam, emphasized the state's unwavering dedication to preserving these valuable protected areas. Pradipta Baruah, Field Director of the Tiger Reserve, highlighted the enriching nature of the previous camps, urging students to absorb the knowledge shared during the event to evolve into well-rounded individuals.

Dr. Bibhab Kumar Talukdar, Aaranyak's Secretary General, expressed his gratitude for the collaboration with Assam Forest Department and ONP&TR. He encouraged students to internalize the wisdom imparted by the experts to further disseminate it among peers and family, extending the camp's reach. Support from DSWF, UK, enables Aaranyak to conduct these camps, promoting conservation efforts for crucial wildlife. Participants come from Sealmari High School, Vallabhai Higher Secondary School, and others, under the guidance of wildlife photographer Nejib Ahmed, journalist Swapan Nath, and local wildlife advocates. The agenda encompasses indoor and outdoor activities, including a national park safari, led by senior officials and environmental experts.

