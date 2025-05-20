Tragic Collapse in Madurai: Three Lives Lost in Wall Collapse During Heavy Rain

In a tragic incident in Madurai district, heavy rain led to the collapse of a wall in Valaiyangulam village, resulting in the deaths of three individuals, officials confirmed.

The victims, identified as Ammappillai, 65, her 10-year-old grandson Veeramani, and their neighbor Vengatti, 55, were sitting near the entrance of Ammappillai's house when the accident struck amidst a power outage.

Despite swift medical intervention, all victims succumbed to their injuries, prompting an ongoing investigation by local authorities following the registration of a case. Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)