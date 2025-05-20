Tragic Collapse in Madurai: Three Lives Lost in Wall Collapse During Heavy Rain
Three people, including two women and a young boy, tragically died after a wall collapsed due to heavy rain in Madurai's Valaiyangulam village. Despite immediate medical attention, the victims, identified as Ammappillai, her grandson Veeramani, and neighbor Vengatti, succumbed to their injuries. An investigation is ongoing.
In a tragic incident in Madurai district, heavy rain led to the collapse of a wall in Valaiyangulam village, resulting in the deaths of three individuals, officials confirmed.
The victims, identified as Ammappillai, 65, her 10-year-old grandson Veeramani, and their neighbor Vengatti, 55, were sitting near the entrance of Ammappillai's house when the accident struck amidst a power outage.
Despite swift medical intervention, all victims succumbed to their injuries, prompting an ongoing investigation by local authorities following the registration of a case. Further details are awaited.
