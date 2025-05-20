Greek-Owned Oil Tanker Released by Russia: Navigating Geopolitical Waters
A Greek-owned oil tanker detained by Russia after leaving an Estonian port was released and has resumed its voyage to the Dutch port of Rotterdam. The detention was possibly linked to Estonia's inspections of tankers transporting Russian oil. The tanker's release highlights ongoing maritime geopolitical tensions.
Russia has released a Greek-owned oil tanker which was detained in Russian waters after departing from an Estonian port. The vessel has resumed its course towards the Dutch port of Rotterdam, according to reports by Estonian public broadcaster ERR on Tuesday.
The tanker, sailing under a Liberian flag and named Green Admire, was spotted navigating the Baltic Sea with its destination confirmed as Rotterdam, as per LSEG ship tracking data reviewed by Reuters.
Estonia's Foreign Ministry stated the detention occurred after the tanker navigated through Russian territorial waters from the Sillamae port. The action might be a reaction to Estonia's inspection campaign of tankers that transport Russian oil through the region, as mentioned by Estonia's Foreign Minister.
