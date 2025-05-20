Left Menu

Embassy REIT Raises ₹2,000 Crore to Streamline Debt and Cut Costs

Embassy Office Parks REIT raises ₹2,000 crore via debt to refinance existing borrowings, reducing interest costs by 77 basis points. The debt, with a three-year tenure and 7.21% interest rate, attracted interest from 11 institutional investors. Embassy REIT manages a substantial real estate portfolio across India's major cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 12:56 IST
Embassy REIT Raises ₹2,000 Crore to Streamline Debt and Cut Costs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Embassy Office Parks REIT has successfully raised ₹2,000 crore through debt issuance, aiming to refinance its current borrowings and cut down on interest expenses.

In a recent regulatory filing, the company disclosed that this coupon-bearing debt, fixed at a 7.21% interest rate over a three-year period, will help reduce interest costs by approximately 77 basis points.

The offering drew significant attention from institutional investors, with 11 entities participating. CEO Ritwik Bhattacharjee emphasized the transaction's reflection of Embassy REIT's strong financial standing and its strategic positioning for future opportunities. The firm's portfolio includes substantial commercial real estate and renewable energy assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How accurate are AI models in capturing Gen Z travel behavior?

New AI model boosts rail safety with real-time cyber and energy resilience

AI doesn’t think, but still shapes how we do

Digital infrastructure failures threaten Latin America's path to Industry 4.0 and 5.0

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025