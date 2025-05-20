Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Champions Development and Agricultural Reforms in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath initiated development projects in Kasganj and praised India's military strength under PM Modi. He also led a meeting emphasizing affordable loans for farmers and cooperative policy reforms, highlighting significant progress and plans toward improving farmer self-reliance and modernizing cooperative banks.

Yogi Adityanath Champions Development and Agricultural Reforms in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday inaugurated a series of development projects in Kasganj district, totaling Rs 724 crore. During the foundation-laying event, CM Yogi praised the Indian Army's formidable strength, credited to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Highlighting military advancements, the Chief Minister remarked that under Modi's guidance, India's forces have effectively countered threats from neighboring Pakistan. He emphasized that modernization efforts over the past decade have fortified the army, ensuring readiness against adversaries.

Additionally, CM Yogi conducted a review meeting focused on empowering small and marginal farmers via affordable loans. He called for reforms in cooperative banks and enhanced their loan distribution capabilities. Plans for agricultural storage facilities and digitalization efforts for MPACS committees were significant points of discussion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

