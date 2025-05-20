Left Menu

British Surveillance System Successfully Detects Rare BSE Case

A single case of atypical Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE) has been identified on a farm in England. The affected animal was culled without posing any food safety risk. This incident demonstrates the efficacy of the UK's surveillance system in detecting such diseases, according to Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss.

  • United Kingdom

A case of atypical Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE) was confirmed at an English farm, prompting authorities to humanely cull the affected animal. The UK government assures there is no food safety risk associated with this incident.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs reported that the detection serves as evidence of the effectiveness of the country's surveillance system in identifying and containing rare diseases like BSE, often known as 'mad cow disease.'

Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss highlighted that atypical BSE is a non-contagious condition that occurs naturally in cattle, unlike the classical form of BSE, which is linked to contaminated feed.

