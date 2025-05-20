Left Menu

India's Ishaan Bhadoo Shines in 25th Gates Cambridge Scholar Cohort

Ishaan Bhadoo from India is among the 95 scholars selected for the prestigious Gates Cambridge Scholarship's 25th cohort. He is the sole Indian PhD candidate in mathematics. The program, established by Bill Gates, celebrates its 25th anniversary with scholars from diverse regions focusing on significant global challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 15:31 IST
Ishan Bhadoo selected among 95 outstanding scholars for Gates Cambridge Trust (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ishaan Bhadoo from India stands out among the 95 exceptional scholars comprising the 25th cohort of Gates Cambridge Scholars. Bhadoo is the lone Indian selected for a PhD in mathematics, making him one of four Indians in this distinguished group.

The Gates Cambridge Scholarship was established in 2000 by Bill Gates to foster exceptional talent from across the globe. Its alumni have since excelled in diverse fields, underscoring the program's impact. Bhadoo, an alumnus of the Indian Statistical Institute, is set to begin his PhD journey, focusing on probability theory, at Cambridge.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Gates Cambridge program, a prestigious scholarship for socially engaged and academically brilliant students worldwide. With 95 new scholars representing 35 nationalities, the program emphasizes addressing urgent global challenges, with research spanning multiple disciplines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

