Culprits Nabbed for Theft at Aligarh Junction and Mathura Temple: Jewel Heist Exposed

In a significant breakthrough, the Railway Security Force (RSF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) in Aligarh successfully apprehended five individuals involved in stealing passengers' luggage at Aligarh Junction railway station. The suspects were caught in a joint operation near the exit gate, under a Pilkhan tree, while they had stolen baggage in their possession. Authorities recovered an astonishing haul of gold and silver jewelry worth over Rs 10 lakh, including gold rings, bangles, earrings, and silver anklets.

According to police reports, the arrested individuals have been identified as Pankaj from Ramghat Road, Aligarh; Gauri from Nagla Man Singh, Aligarh; Nawab from Gali Mahua Kheda, Aligarh; Bhagwati Prasad from Vinamai, Atrauli, Aligarh; and Yadram from Lekhraj Nagar, Aligarh. They have been transported to the GRP police station for interrogation. These arrests have resolved several pending theft cases, and the culprits have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

In an unrelated incident, Mathura Police arrested Abhinav Saxena, a bank employee from Canara Bank's Dampier Nagar branch, for allegedly stealing Rs 9.38 lakh from donations meant for the Banke Bihari temple. The theft was uncovered after monthly donation counts showed discrepancies. An official complaint from the temple administration led to Saxena's arrest, and he now faces criminal charges. This arrest underscores the importance of vigilance and cooperation between law enforcement and local communities in curbing theft incidents. (ANI)

