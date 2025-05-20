Left Menu

Culprits Nabbed for Theft at Aligarh Junction and Mathura Temple: Jewel Heist Exposed

Five individuals were apprehended for stealing luggage at Aligarh Junction, recovering Rs 10 lakh of gold and silver. Meanwhile, a Mathura bank employee was arrested for embezzling Rs 9.38 lakh from a temple. Both operations resolved multiple theft cases, showcasing successful collaboration between police forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 15:34 IST
Culprits Nabbed for Theft at Aligarh Junction and Mathura Temple: Jewel Heist Exposed
Police recover stolen jewelry from criminals arrested near Aligarh Junction (Photo/Aligarh Police) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Railway Security Force (RSF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) in Aligarh successfully apprehended five individuals involved in stealing passengers' luggage at Aligarh Junction railway station. The suspects were caught in a joint operation near the exit gate, under a Pilkhan tree, while they had stolen baggage in their possession. Authorities recovered an astonishing haul of gold and silver jewelry worth over Rs 10 lakh, including gold rings, bangles, earrings, and silver anklets.

According to police reports, the arrested individuals have been identified as Pankaj from Ramghat Road, Aligarh; Gauri from Nagla Man Singh, Aligarh; Nawab from Gali Mahua Kheda, Aligarh; Bhagwati Prasad from Vinamai, Atrauli, Aligarh; and Yadram from Lekhraj Nagar, Aligarh. They have been transported to the GRP police station for interrogation. These arrests have resolved several pending theft cases, and the culprits have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

In an unrelated incident, Mathura Police arrested Abhinav Saxena, a bank employee from Canara Bank's Dampier Nagar branch, for allegedly stealing Rs 9.38 lakh from donations meant for the Banke Bihari temple. The theft was uncovered after monthly donation counts showed discrepancies. An official complaint from the temple administration led to Saxena's arrest, and he now faces criminal charges. This arrest underscores the importance of vigilance and cooperation between law enforcement and local communities in curbing theft incidents. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How accurate are AI models in capturing Gen Z travel behavior?

New AI model boosts rail safety with real-time cyber and energy resilience

AI doesn’t think, but still shapes how we do

Digital infrastructure failures threaten Latin America's path to Industry 4.0 and 5.0

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025