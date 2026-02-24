Temple Attacks Spark Political Controversy in Telangana

Allegations of temple attacks in Telangana have sparked a political storm, with Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar targeting the state's Congress government. He criticized Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's financial priorities, questioning the diversion of funds from pressing issues like unpaid dues of retired employees.

Sanjay Kumar claims the ruling Congress and BRS are under the influence of AIMIM, urging Hindu leaders from these parties to join BJP to safeguard cultural interests. Citing instances of temple attacks, he questioned the safety of Hindu places of worship under the Congress-MIM government.

Highlighting BJP's non-discriminatory approach to all religions, Sanjay Kumar expressed concerns about bias against Hindu traditions. He also addressed communal tensions in Banswada, alleging AIMIM's involvement and planning a visit to the area. The minister asserted BJP's ambitions to win upcoming municipal elections and promised temple developments if in power.

