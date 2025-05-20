Left Menu

Direct Subsidies: A Game Changer for Farmers

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized the need for direct subsidies for farmers, rather than indirect ones, to ensure optimal outcomes. He discussed this with former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, highlighting the farmer's crucial role in India's economy and social fabric.

Updated: 20-05-2025 15:50 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location.
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday advocated for direct subsidies to be given to farmers, arguing that indirect subsidies fail to yield optimal results. His comments were made during a meeting with former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, whom he had visited to extend birthday greetings.

During their discussion, Dhankhar highlighted the significant role played by farmers in the nation's economy, political stability, and social structure. This renewed push for direct subsidies underscores his belief that financial assistance must reach farmers without interference to effect meaningful change.

Reiterating a point he had made earlier, Dhankhar stated that indirect subsidies often involve leakages, diminishing their effectiveness. Seeking Gowda's blessings, he pledged to champion the cause with greater energy and motivation, dismissing challenges as merely personal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

