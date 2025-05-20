FTSE 100 Soars as Diplomatic Rally Boosts Markets

The FTSE 100 in the UK hit a two-month high on Tuesday, lifted by record levels in Diploma shares following positive forecasts, alongside a series of strong earnings reports that bolstered market sentiment. The blue-chip index increased by 0.6% at 1053 GMT, marking its highest point since early March.

Diploma shares soared 18% to a new record after the company raised its forecast for full-year organic revenue growth, fueled by a surge in sales of its cables and wires. Meanwhile, Smiths Group's shares rose 4.7% after predicting its annual organic revenue growth would fall at the top of its projected range.

In international relations, Britain secured a new deal with the EU encompassing security, defense, and trade agreements, alleviating some market concerns. At the same time, Bank of England's interest rate decisions and upcoming inflation data remained focal points for investors monitoring potential impacts on the market.

