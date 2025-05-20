Left Menu

Stock Markets React to U.S. Economic Policies and Fed Discussions

U.S. stock futures dipped as investors eyed Federal Reserve commentary on the economic impact of President Trump's tariff policies. Home Depot shares rose, while most growth stocks declined. The market adjusts to the recent U.S. credit downgrade as anticipation builds for upcoming Fed rate cuts and Nvidia earnings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 17:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stock markets displayed cautious movement on Tuesday, with futures tied to major Wall Street indexes experiencing minor declines. Investors were on alert for insights from Federal Reserve officials regarding President Trump's tariff policies, which could influence the economic landscape in the latter half of 2025.

Uncertainty in the markets followed the recent downgrade of the U.S. sovereign credit rating by Moody's, assigning a new rating of 'Aa1' from the previous 'Aaa'. This action, driven by concerns over the nation's $36 trillion debt and interest, has heightened anticipation for Federal Reserve action, with traders now expecting rate cuts later this year.

High-profile stocks like Home Depot exhibited gains, while others such as Nvidia and Amazon saw minor declines. Market analysts from J.P.Morgan remain optimistic about Nvidia's forthcoming earnings report, and investors are hopeful for positive consumer-sector earnings amidst ongoing concerns over U.S. debt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

Real-Time GDP Forecasting in Samoa: A New Model for Data-Driven Policymaking

From Innovation to Access: WHO’s Plan to Deliver Child-Safe Medicines by 2030

