BRICS Champions Sustainable Energy Transition and Global Collaboration
India, alongside BRICS countries, urges developed nations to provide concessional financing for low-carbon energy transitions. At the BRICS Energy Ministers' Meeting, countries highlight the New Development Bank's role and stress energy security's importance, calling for fair international energy markets and cooperation to achieve global energy goals.
- Country:
- India
India, in collaboration with other BRICS nations, is calling for increased concessional and low-cost financing from developed countries to support emerging economies in transitioning to low-carbon energy systems.
Union Minister for Power Manohar Lal is representing India at the BRICS Energy Ministers' Meeting in Brazil, which commenced on May 19. BRICS comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, with participation from countries like Egypt and Indonesia.
The meeting underscored the necessity for developed nations to assist developing ones financially, advocating efficient use of energy sources and promoting local currency financing through institutions like the New Development Bank. The ministers emphasized the importance of energy security in socio-economic development and sustainable infrastructure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UN Security Council Initiates Crisis Talks: India-Pakistan Tensions
Tensions Escalate: Pakistan and India's Diplomatic Showdown Post-Pahalgam Attack
Sustainable E-Waste Handling: Insights from Bangladesh’s Web-Based System Adoption
India Nominee Takes IMF Stage Amid Critical Decisions
Empowering Hand Care: SRM International Hand Conclave 2025 Sparks Global Collaboration