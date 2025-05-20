Wall Street Holds Steady Amid Fed Commentary Anticipation
Wall Street anticipates a quiet market open as investors focus on comments from Federal Reserve officials regarding the potential impact of tariffs. Key market indexes are slightly down, with Home Depot showing gains after exceeding Q1 sales expectations. Economic indicators and political factors influence market movements.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 18:16 IST
Wall Street is poised for a calm start as traders await insights from Federal Reserve officials on the impact of President Trump's tariffs set for late 2025.
Senior portfolio manager Thomas Martin believes the Fed aims to keep interest rates stable amid tariff discussions.
Home Depot shows premarket gains, adding optimism to a market tempered by sovereign credit rating concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pakistan Slashes Interest Rates Amid Economic Changes
Inflation Eases as Pakistan’s Central Bank Slashes Interest Rates
Bank of England Slashes Interest Rates Amid Global Economic Turbulence
Trump Blasts Fed Chair Powell Over Interest Rates
Norway Holds Steady: Interest Rates at a 17-Year High Amid Inflation Concerns