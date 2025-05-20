Left Menu

Wall Street Holds Steady Amid Fed Commentary Anticipation

Wall Street anticipates a quiet market open as investors focus on comments from Federal Reserve officials regarding the potential impact of tariffs. Key market indexes are slightly down, with Home Depot showing gains after exceeding Q1 sales expectations. Economic indicators and political factors influence market movements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 18:16 IST
Wall Street Holds Steady Amid Fed Commentary Anticipation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street is poised for a calm start as traders await insights from Federal Reserve officials on the impact of President Trump's tariffs set for late 2025.

Senior portfolio manager Thomas Martin believes the Fed aims to keep interest rates stable amid tariff discussions.

Home Depot shows premarket gains, adding optimism to a market tempered by sovereign credit rating concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025