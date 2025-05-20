Sikh Industrialists and Haryana CM Foster Entrepreneurial Growth

A delegation of Sikh industrialists convened with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today, engaging in in-depth discussions on industrial development and investment prospects in the state.

The delegation, which included leading industrialists from sectors like automobiles, textiles, and agriculture, praised the government for its entrepreneurial support. They urged the simplification of procedures to benefit SMEs.

The Chief Minister reiterated the government's commitment to improving the 'Ease of Doing Business' framework and emphasized ongoing efforts in social welfare, skill development, and youth employment training. The delegation lauded the state's progressive approach, ensuring Haryana's future industrial and social advancement.

