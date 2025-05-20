Left Menu

Sikh Industrialists and Haryana CM Foster Entrepreneurial Growth

Haryana's Chief Minister met with Sikh industrialists to discuss industrial development and investment opportunities. The government emphasized fostering entrepreneurship and 'ease of doing business.' The delegation commended the state's efforts and advocated for streamlined processes to benefit small and medium enterprises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 23:55 IST
Sikh Industrialists and Haryana CM Foster Entrepreneurial Growth
Sikh delegation meets Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini (Photo: Haryana Government). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A delegation of Sikh industrialists convened with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today, engaging in in-depth discussions on industrial development and investment prospects in the state.

The delegation, which included leading industrialists from sectors like automobiles, textiles, and agriculture, praised the government for its entrepreneurial support. They urged the simplification of procedures to benefit SMEs.

The Chief Minister reiterated the government's commitment to improving the 'Ease of Doing Business' framework and emphasized ongoing efforts in social welfare, skill development, and youth employment training. The delegation lauded the state's progressive approach, ensuring Haryana's future industrial and social advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025