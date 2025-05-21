Left Menu

Turkey's Shale Oil Boom: A New Era in Energy Independence

U.S. oil firm Continental Resources and Turkish oil company TPAO have discovered a significant shale oil reserve of 6.1 billion barrels in Turkey's Diyarbakir Basin. This development marks a significant stride towards energy independence for Turkey, a nation that imports over 90% of its energy resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 10:50 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 10:50 IST
Turkey's Shale Oil Boom: A New Era in Energy Independence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Continental Resources, a prominent U.S. oil firm, has discovered a substantial shale oil reserve of 6.1 billion barrels in Turkey's southeast Diyarbakir Basin, according to Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar.

The discovery follows a joint venture agreement signed in March between Continental Resources and the Turkish national oil company, TPAO, aimed at developing shale fields in the region. "This reserve is a remarkable one," Bayraktar remarked, noting Turkey's current annual oil imports are around 365 million barrels.

Turkey, not a major oil and gas producer, imports over 90% of its energy. The government, seeking to cut import costs and enhance energy security, is committed to boosting domestic production and expanding global energy partnerships. President Tayyip Erdogan recently announced another significant find: a 75 billion cubic metre reserve of natural gas in the Black Sea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025