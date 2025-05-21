Left Menu

Ukraine Urges EU for Bold Sanctions Against Moscow Amid Shifting U.S. Stance

Ukraine is urging the EU to strengthen its sanctions against Russia by seizing assets and targeting Russian oil buyers, as U.S. President Trump hesitates. A 40-page white paper outlines the proposals and stresses the need for the EU to take a more assertive role, despite U.S. uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 13:28 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

In a significant diplomatic move, Ukraine is set to ask the European Union next week to take a robust stance against Moscow. This includes seizing Russian assets within the EU and enforcing secondary sanctions on buyers of Russian oil.

A previously undisclosed Ukrainian document will call for the EU to act independently of the U.S., citing uncertainty regarding Washington's role in sanctions. The white paper, composed of 40 pages of recommendations, suggests legislative changes to hasten asset seizure processes and extend the reach of EU sanctions.

Despite President Trump's decision to hold off on new sanctions following talks with Putin, Ukraine's document urges the EU to enforce measures without needing unanimity among members. The proposal also calls for secondary sanctions on countries like India and China, major buyers of Russian oil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

