Left Menu

Ukraine Calls on EU for Tougher Sanctions Amid U.S. Hesitation

Ukraine is urging the EU to adopt stricter sanctions against Russia, including asset seizures and sanctions on Russian oil buyers, as the U.S. hesitates under President Trump's approach. A Ukrainian white paper outlines the need for a more proactive EU stance on enforcing sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 13:52 IST
Ukraine Calls on EU for Tougher Sanctions Amid U.S. Hesitation
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to intensify economic pressure on Moscow, Ukraine is set to ask the European Union next week to implement robust new measures, such as seizing Russian assets and imposing sanctions on certain buyers of Russian oil. This request comes as U.S. President Donald Trump has pulled back from enforcing tighter sanctions.

A Ukrainian white paper, yet to be revealed, seeks a more assertive EU approach, withdrawing reliance on Washington amid uncertainty over the U.S. role in sanctions. It proposes legislative changes for faster asset seizures and recommends targeting foreign companies aiding Russia.

After a conversation with Putin, President Trump decided against imposing additional sanctions, contrary to European expectations. Despite this, the EU and the UK escalated sanctions on Tuesday, planning contingency steps if the U.S. fails to collaborate further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025