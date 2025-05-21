Ukraine Calls on EU for Tougher Sanctions Amid U.S. Hesitation

In a bid to intensify economic pressure on Moscow, Ukraine is set to ask the European Union next week to implement robust new measures, such as seizing Russian assets and imposing sanctions on certain buyers of Russian oil. This request comes as U.S. President Donald Trump has pulled back from enforcing tighter sanctions.

A Ukrainian white paper, yet to be revealed, seeks a more assertive EU approach, withdrawing reliance on Washington amid uncertainty over the U.S. role in sanctions. It proposes legislative changes for faster asset seizures and recommends targeting foreign companies aiding Russia.

After a conversation with Putin, President Trump decided against imposing additional sanctions, contrary to European expectations. Despite this, the EU and the UK escalated sanctions on Tuesday, planning contingency steps if the U.S. fails to collaborate further.

