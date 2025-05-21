Germany's Economic Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Amid Fiscal Changes
Germany's economy is expected to stagnate in 2023 due to fiscal constraints, industrial downturns, and U.S. tariffs. A $500 billion fiscal package aims to boost growth by 2026. Unemployment rates near 3 million, while expected tariff reductions may stabilize trade. Inflation forecast remains stable at around 2% annually.
The German Council of Economic Experts revised its growth forecast for Europe's leading economy on Wednesday, predicting stagnation this year amidst a "pronounced phase of weakness." This adjustment follows an earlier projection of 0.4% growth.
Germany is the only G7 nation failing to expand over the past two years, hindered by strict fiscal policies and industrial decline. Unemployment is nearing 3 million, while U.S. tariffs threaten its export-driven market.
The council points to a $500 billion fiscal strategy designed to spur growth by 2026, focusing on infrastructure investment. While inflation remains stable, the outlook includes potential influences of U.S. economic policies and internal fiscal measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
