NSE Chief Pledges Support to Viksit Bharat 2047 Vision

The Managing Director and CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Ashishkumar Chauhan, held a meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss the bourse's role in supporting the nation's financial ambitions.

Expressing gratitude on the social media platform X, Chauhan lauded Sitharaman's leadership and reiterated the NSE's alignment with the vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047', a framework aimed at steering India towards comprehensive development by 2047.

He emphasized the NSE's position as an active contributor to this strategic vision, mirroring the resolve of the Finance Minister and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's forward-looking perspectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)