Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: A Resounding Indian Army Counterstrike

Operation Sindoor, launched in response to provocations, serves as a testament to the Indian Army's resolve. Swift retaliatory actions were executed using advanced indigenous artillery and technology along the Line of Control, demonstrating India's defense capability against targeting civilians and sacred sites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 20:58 IST
Operation Sindoor: A Resounding Indian Army Counterstrike
Indian Army troops deployed along the LoC in Poonch sector (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive response to provocations, the Indian Army executed Operation Sindoor, asserting its commitment to robust defense measures. An official informed ANI that it was a powerful retaliation to enemy actions, emphasizing that the Indian Army would respond with full might.

The operation unfolded when adversaries failed to impact Indian military positions directly, choosing instead to engage in hostile acts against civilians and revered religious sites. According to an army officer, these actions prompted a swift and strategic response from the Indian side.

Using advanced surveillance technology, India pinpointed and destroyed enemy positions. Homegrown high-end artillery was employed, marking a milestone in using indigenous defense systems. Operation Sindoor, initiated after the Pahalgam terror attack, further highlighted the army's preparedness and tactical brilliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025