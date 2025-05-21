Operation Sindoor: A Resounding Indian Army Counterstrike

In a decisive response to provocations, the Indian Army executed Operation Sindoor, asserting its commitment to robust defense measures. An official informed ANI that it was a powerful retaliation to enemy actions, emphasizing that the Indian Army would respond with full might.

The operation unfolded when adversaries failed to impact Indian military positions directly, choosing instead to engage in hostile acts against civilians and revered religious sites. According to an army officer, these actions prompted a swift and strategic response from the Indian side.

Using advanced surveillance technology, India pinpointed and destroyed enemy positions. Homegrown high-end artillery was employed, marking a milestone in using indigenous defense systems. Operation Sindoor, initiated after the Pahalgam terror attack, further highlighted the army's preparedness and tactical brilliance.

