Inflation Surge Stirs UK Markets Amid Mixed Earnings

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index remained flat amid unexpected inflation data and mixed earnings reports, while mid-caps faced losses. The Bank of England may delay interest rate cuts. Sterling saw a temporary gain. House prices rose, and JD Sports faced market challenges. Some sectors, like precious metals, saw gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 22:05 IST
Britain's blue-chip index closed marginally up on Wednesday as investors reacted to the nation's hotter-than-anticipated inflation figures and a series of mixed corporate earnings reports. The unexpected leap in inflation during April led the Bank of England to reconsider further interest rate cuts.

The FTSE 100 recorded a slight 0.06% increase, whereas the midcap FTSE 250 fell by 0.7%, driven by investor concerns over domestic economic impacts. "Today's figures eliminate the prospect of another UK rate cut for a while," stated Matthew Ryan, Head of Market Strategy at Ebury, suggesting a continuation of hawkish monetary policy.

Investor confidence in an August rate cut fell to 40% from previous estimates of 60%. Following the inflation announcement, Sterling experienced its largest intra-day spike against the U.S. dollar in three years, albeit temporarily. Concurrently, UK house prices rose sharply in March, while varying sector performances gave a mixed outlook for the markets.

