Narmada Water Boosts Gujarat Agriculture Amid Summer Heat

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's strategic release of Narmada water addresses the urgent need for irrigation and drinking water in North Gujarat and Saurashtra, benefiting over 60,000 acres of farmland. The move is a response to community and farmer requests and begins June 30, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 22:14 IST
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (File Photo/Gujarat CMO). Image Credit: ANI
In a proactive measure addressing regional water needs, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has announced the strategic release of Narmada water to North Gujarat and Saurashtra. The decision aims to support extensive crop cultivation and ensure drinking water accessibility by replenishing check dams and ponds, according to an official statement.

Responding to appeals from farmers and community leaders, Patel sanctioned 30,689 MCFT of Narmada water, set for release from June 30, 2025. This allocation includes 14,539 MCFT for North Gujarat and 16,150 MCFT for the Saurashtra region, delivered via main canal-based lift pipelines and the Sujalam Sufalam Spreading Canal.

This initiative is set to irrigate over 60,000 acres of farmland, significantly boosting agricultural productivity in the two regions. The strategic water distribution underscores the government's farmer-focused policies and commitment to regional development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

