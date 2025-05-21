Diplomatic Tensions: Trump, Ramaphosa, and the Controversial Videos

In a meeting marked by unexpected tensions, President Donald Trump requested his White House staff to screen controversial videos allegedly depicting genocide in South Africa. The meeting, held with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, took an unusual turn with this request.

Ramaphosa remained composed as he watched the videos, later expressing skepticism about their content. 'I'd like to know where that is because this I've never seen,' he remarked, questioning the accuracy of the depiction.

This incident adds complexity to the diplomatic relations between the two countries, as the portrayal of South Africa in these videos remains disputed.

(With inputs from agencies.)