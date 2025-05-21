Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump, Ramaphosa, and the Controversial Videos

During a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, President Donald Trump asked White House staff to play videos reportedly showing genocide in South Africa. Ramaphosa watched in silence before expressing disbelief and stating he had never seen such videos before.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-05-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 22:19 IST
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump, Ramaphosa, and the Controversial Videos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a meeting marked by unexpected tensions, President Donald Trump requested his White House staff to screen controversial videos allegedly depicting genocide in South Africa. The meeting, held with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, took an unusual turn with this request.

Ramaphosa remained composed as he watched the videos, later expressing skepticism about their content. 'I'd like to know where that is because this I've never seen,' he remarked, questioning the accuracy of the depiction.

This incident adds complexity to the diplomatic relations between the two countries, as the portrayal of South Africa in these videos remains disputed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025