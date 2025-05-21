Left Menu

Revolutionizing Goa's Skyline: New Zuari Bridge Observatory Towers Set to Impress

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, alongside Goa CM Pramod Sawant, launches ambitious new observatory towers on New Zuari Bridge. Costing Rs 270 crore, this Eiffel-inspired project promises to boost Goa's tourism, invigorate local economy, and position the state as a top architectural tourism destination globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 22:50 IST
Revolutionizing Goa's Skyline: New Zuari Bridge Observatory Towers Set to Impress
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari is set to make an appearance at the Observatory Towers atop Goa's New Zuari Bridge on May 23. The initiative, spearheaded by Gadkari in collaboration with Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, marks a significant development project in the region.

The Rs 270.07 crore venture aims to create a landmark reminiscent of Paris's Eiffel Tower. Featuring a revolving restaurant and an art gallery, these observatory towers are anticipated to elevate Goa's status as a global tourism hub. Designed under the DBFOT model, the project imposes no financial burden on the government, with the private concessionaire overseeing construction and 50-year operation.

Strategically located between pylons, the towers will feature two high-rise structures each surmounting to 125 meters. Equipped with panoramic capsule lifts, cafeterias, and viewing galleries, the project offers an all-encompassing tourist experience. A user-friendly walkway bridge will complement these facilities, with parking available to cater to visitors. This ambitious project is poised to stimulate tourism, create jobs, and boost economic activity, while bolstering Goa's reputation as an architectural tourism destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025