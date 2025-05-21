Revolutionizing Goa's Skyline: New Zuari Bridge Observatory Towers Set to Impress

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari is set to make an appearance at the Observatory Towers atop Goa's New Zuari Bridge on May 23. The initiative, spearheaded by Gadkari in collaboration with Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, marks a significant development project in the region.

The Rs 270.07 crore venture aims to create a landmark reminiscent of Paris's Eiffel Tower. Featuring a revolving restaurant and an art gallery, these observatory towers are anticipated to elevate Goa's status as a global tourism hub. Designed under the DBFOT model, the project imposes no financial burden on the government, with the private concessionaire overseeing construction and 50-year operation.

Strategically located between pylons, the towers will feature two high-rise structures each surmounting to 125 meters. Equipped with panoramic capsule lifts, cafeterias, and viewing galleries, the project offers an all-encompassing tourist experience. A user-friendly walkway bridge will complement these facilities, with parking available to cater to visitors. This ambitious project is poised to stimulate tourism, create jobs, and boost economic activity, while bolstering Goa's reputation as an architectural tourism destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)