Redirected Energy: Puerto Rico's Solar Funds Switched to Power Grid Fix

The U.S. Department of Energy has repurposed $365 million previously designated for solar initiatives in Puerto Rico, now redirecting these funds to fortify the island's deteriorating power grid.

This decision, announced Wednesday, has caused significant backlash as it arrives just days before the start of the Atlantic hurricane season, emphasizing the urgency for a stable energy supply.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright highlighted the reallocation as a move to swiftly bolster reliable and secure electricity for all citizens, amidst criticisms of abandoning investments in critical solar power projects.

