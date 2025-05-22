Redirected Energy: Puerto Rico's Solar Funds Switched to Power Grid Fix
The U.S. Department of Energy is reallocating $365 million initially intended for solar projects in Puerto Rico to enhance the island's failing power grid. The decision, met with some controversy, aims to ensure reliable power access for all residents as hurricane season approaches.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanjuan | Updated: 22-05-2025 01:56 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 01:56 IST
The U.S. Department of Energy has repurposed $365 million previously designated for solar initiatives in Puerto Rico, now redirecting these funds to fortify the island's deteriorating power grid.
This decision, announced Wednesday, has caused significant backlash as it arrives just days before the start of the Atlantic hurricane season, emphasizing the urgency for a stable energy supply.
Energy Secretary Chris Wright highlighted the reallocation as a move to swiftly bolster reliable and secure electricity for all citizens, amidst criticisms of abandoning investments in critical solar power projects.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement