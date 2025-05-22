Left Menu

Decisive Blow: Top Maoist Leader Neutralized in Major Chhattisgarh Operation

In a significant counter-Naxal operation, CPI (Maoist) general secretary Nambala Keshava Rao, alias Basavaraju, was killed along with 27 Naxalites in Chhattisgarh. This strategic victory is hailed as a major achievement in the fight against Maoism, as it disrupts a decades-old insurgency impacting security forces and civilians alike.

Updated: 22-05-2025 10:14 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 10:14 IST
In a landmark operation, security forces in Chhattisgarh have neutralized CPI (Maoist) general secretary Nambala Keshava Rao, also known as Basavaraju, marking a critical victory in the nation's ongoing battle against left-wing insurgency. The operation, which unfolded in the densely forested Abujhmad region of Narayanpur, resulted in the deaths of 27 Naxalites, including the highly influential Maoist leader.

Basavaraju, who played a pivotal role in orchestrating numerous attacks against security forces and government representatives, had been active in Naxalite movements for four decades. His position as the Commander-in-Chief of the Central Military Commission of the Maoists and his role as general secretary underscored his influence in the insurgency that has plagued several states. The operation not only thinned the ranks of the Naxalites but also sent a powerful message about the government's resolve to combat Maoism.

The encounter resulted in significant recoveries of arms and ammunition, including AK-47 rifles and carbines. Although a DRG jawan was martyred and others were injured, the operation's success was praised by leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who emphasized its impact in breaking the backbone of Naxalism and fostering peace and progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

