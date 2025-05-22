Kaziranga Prepares for Monsoon: Collaborative Efforts in Flood Management

In anticipation of the forthcoming monsoon season, a strategic meeting on flood preparedness was conducted at the Convention Centre Hall in Kohora, situated within Assam's Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve. The session, chaired by Dr. Sonali Ghosh, APCCF and Field Director of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNP&TR), brought together key figures on Wednesday.

Participants included senior officials from the District Administrations of Golaghat, Karbi Anglong, and Nagaon, alongside representatives from the Assam Police Department, the Forest Department, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), and other critical agencies. The assembly was further enriched by the presence of NGOs, local entities such as the Jeep Safari Association, Hotel Owners' Association, and media personnel, with attendance swelling to around 80.

The discourse centered on assessing the current flood preparedness and underscored the necessity for synchronized efforts among all parties involved. Emphasis was placed on timely interventions to safeguard wildlife amid floods. Participants were urged to collaborate actively in managing the flood crisis efficiently.

Open dialogues were facilitated, inviting suggestions and feedback from all. Stakeholders recounted experiences and proposed improvements drawn from previous flood encounters. Improving animal rescue operations, managing traffic during floods, and boosting inter-agency coordination were key aspects of the discussions.

The collective appreciation for the effective coordination and swift response by various departments during the last flood season was evident, leading to a notable reduction in animal fatalities and enhanced rescue missions. The role of local communities, Jeep Safari operators, and homestay associations in easing rescue operations and providing refuge for animals and rescue teams was highlighted as pivotal in minimizing animal deaths.

Efforts to regulate National Highway traffic to ensure the safe transit of migrating wildlife during the floods were also praised.

