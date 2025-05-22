Left Menu

Kaziranga Prepares for Monsoon: Collaborative Efforts in Flood Management

A meeting held at Kaziranga National Park emphasized coordinated flood preparedness for the upcoming monsoon season. Key stakeholders, including government officials, NGOs, and local organizations, highlighted the success of past efforts and the need for ongoing collaboration to protect wildlife and ensure effective flood management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 10:19 IST
Kaziranga Prepares for Monsoon: Collaborative Efforts in Flood Management
Representative image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In anticipation of the forthcoming monsoon season, a strategic meeting on flood preparedness was conducted at the Convention Centre Hall in Kohora, situated within Assam's Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve. The session, chaired by Dr. Sonali Ghosh, APCCF and Field Director of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNP&TR), brought together key figures on Wednesday.

Participants included senior officials from the District Administrations of Golaghat, Karbi Anglong, and Nagaon, alongside representatives from the Assam Police Department, the Forest Department, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), and other critical agencies. The assembly was further enriched by the presence of NGOs, local entities such as the Jeep Safari Association, Hotel Owners' Association, and media personnel, with attendance swelling to around 80.

The discourse centered on assessing the current flood preparedness and underscored the necessity for synchronized efforts among all parties involved. Emphasis was placed on timely interventions to safeguard wildlife amid floods. Participants were urged to collaborate actively in managing the flood crisis efficiently.

Open dialogues were facilitated, inviting suggestions and feedback from all. Stakeholders recounted experiences and proposed improvements drawn from previous flood encounters. Improving animal rescue operations, managing traffic during floods, and boosting inter-agency coordination were key aspects of the discussions.

The collective appreciation for the effective coordination and swift response by various departments during the last flood season was evident, leading to a notable reduction in animal fatalities and enhanced rescue missions. The role of local communities, Jeep Safari operators, and homestay associations in easing rescue operations and providing refuge for animals and rescue teams was highlighted as pivotal in minimizing animal deaths.

Efforts to regulate National Highway traffic to ensure the safe transit of migrating wildlife during the floods were also praised.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025