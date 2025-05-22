Yogi Adityanath Mobilizes Forces for Weather and Health Challenges in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued directives for rapid relief operations in response to recent storms, rains, and hailstorms affecting the state, according to an official release. He instructed district officials to visit impacted regions, carry out surveys, and maintain close oversight over relief activities.

To address fatalities and injuries caused by severe weather events, Adityanath emphasized the necessity of swiftly distributing relief funds to afflicted families and ensuring adequate medical care for the injured. Additionally, he called for comprehensive assessments of crop damage via surveys and mandated officials to report back to the government for subsequent action. In cases of waterlogging, prompt drainage solutions should be prioritized.

In light of emerging global concerns over the JN.1 COVID-19 subvariant, Adityanath reviewed the situation of COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh. He assured the public there is no immediate threat but urged for ongoing vigilance. Medical institutions statewide are instructed to remain ready, with established infrastructure like ICUs and oxygen plants set up during earlier waves to be maintained and operational. Emphasizing proactive health measures, he urged continued testing, health worker deployment, and preparations against seasonal diseases. Concluding his review, Adityanath affirmed the state's preparedness to manage health risks, reiterating the government's commitment to safeguarding public health.

(With inputs from agencies.)