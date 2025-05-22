UAE Embraces Innovation with Agritech Partnership

In a significant development for the UAE's agriculture sector, a strategic partnership has been finalized between Silal, an Abu Dhabi agri-food pioneer, and China's Shouguang Vegetable Industry Group (SVG). The collaboration will see SVG invest over AED 120 million to create a state-of-the-art Agritech facility in Al Ain.

This new venture will employ cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics to drive efficiency and innovation in UAE agriculture. The facility will also adapt SVG's renowned greenhouse technology to the unique climate of the UAE, featuring intelligent photovoltaic, thin-film, and large-span solar greenhouses.

Additionally, the project includes a robust ecosystem from seedling cultivation to post-harvest processing. Powered by solar energy, the initiative will minimize carbon emissions, promoting environmentally responsible farming. By combining resources, Silal and SVG aim to enhance agricultural productivity and sustainability in the region and beyond.

