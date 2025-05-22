Left Menu

UAE Embraces Innovation with Agritech Partnership

A strategic partnership between UAE's Silal and China's SVG will establish a AED 120 million Agritech powerhouse in Al Ain. The project will showcase advanced greenhouse technology, integrating AI and robotics to optimize agricultural processes, enhance sustainability, and bolster the UAE's status as a hub for Agritech innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abudhabi | Updated: 22-05-2025 11:10 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 10:41 IST
UAE Embraces Innovation with Agritech Partnership
Dhanuka Agritech Ltd Image Credit:

In a significant development for the UAE's agriculture sector, a strategic partnership has been finalized between Silal, an Abu Dhabi agri-food pioneer, and China's Shouguang Vegetable Industry Group (SVG). The collaboration will see SVG invest over AED 120 million to create a state-of-the-art Agritech facility in Al Ain.

This new venture will employ cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics to drive efficiency and innovation in UAE agriculture. The facility will also adapt SVG's renowned greenhouse technology to the unique climate of the UAE, featuring intelligent photovoltaic, thin-film, and large-span solar greenhouses.

Additionally, the project includes a robust ecosystem from seedling cultivation to post-harvest processing. Powered by solar energy, the initiative will minimize carbon emissions, promoting environmentally responsible farming. By combining resources, Silal and SVG aim to enhance agricultural productivity and sustainability in the region and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025