PM Modi Unveils Modern Rail Renaissance Across India Under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the redeveloped Deshnoke Station and virtually launched 103 refurbished railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, significantly advancing Indian Railways' modernization efforts. The initiative spans across 18 states and integrates cultural heritage with modern infrastructure, aiming for 100% electrification of the network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 11:40 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 11:40 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the redeveloped Deshnoke Station in Rajasthan and flagged off the Bikaner-Mumbai express train as part of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. Following the ceremony, he engaged with local school students, fostering community interaction.

In a significant move, PM Modi virtually inaugurated 103 redeveloped railway stations under the same scheme, demonstrating a major stride in modernizing Indian Railways. These stations, distributed across 86 districts in 18 states and Union Territories, aim to blend modern infrastructure with cultural heritage.

Additionally, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation for several projects amounting to over Rs 26,000 crore. The redeveloped stations are set to enhance passenger experience, emphasizing inclusivity and sustainability, as Indian Railways progresses towards complete electrification of its network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

