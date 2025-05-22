Dowry Death Triggers Political Storm in Pune

The Pimpri Chinchwad Police in Pune have charged five individuals, including the husband and in-laws of 23-year-old Vaishnavi Hagawane, in a dowry death case. Allegedly driven to suicide, Vaishnavi's death has drawn accusations of mental and physical abuse tied to substantial dowry demands, said police officials.

According to a complaint by Vaishnavi's father, Anil Kaspate, the death occurred after relentless harassment by the in-laws, who allegedly demanded Rs 2 crore. The complaint notes the groom's family already received significant assets, including gold, a luxury car, and insisted on an extravagant wedding ceremony.

Three family members have been detained, while two suspects remain at large. The National Commission for Women is investigating, given the case's serious implications around dowry harassment. The incident has also ignited a political storm, as one of the accused relatives is linked to the NCP.

