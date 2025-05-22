Left Menu

Assam Rifles Foils Major Drug and Smuggling Operations in Manipur

Assam Rifles, acting on intelligence from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, successfully intercepted a drug trafficker in Noney, seizing heroin and methamphetamine valued at Rs 5 crores. Concurrently, joint operations with Manipur Police led to the seizure of illegal foreign cigarettes worth Rs 2 crores in Jiribam, thwarting efforts to smuggle them into Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 11:45 IST
Assam Rifles Foils Major Drug and Smuggling Operations in Manipur
Assam Rifles apprehends drug trafficker; seizes illegal narcotics worth Rs 5 crore (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on the illegal drug trade, the Assam Rifles, guided by intelligence from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, apprehended a drug trafficker in Noney, Manipur. The suspect, apprehended on May 21, was traveling in a truck along National Highway 37 between Imphal and Jiribam when intercepted.

Vigilance by Assam Rifles personnel led to the vehicle stop and subsequent discovery of contraband at a check post in Noney. The haul included 50 soap cases of heroin, weighing 569.24 grams and valued at Rs 4 crores, alongside 49 sachets of methamphetamine tablets worth approximately Rs 1 crore.

Assam Rifles' stringent anti-smuggling operations also resulted in a notable seizure of foreign cigarettes in Jiribam, in collaboration with Manipur Police. Conducted between May 20-25, the operations retrieved 98 bags of illegal cigarettes, destined for Bangladesh, underscoring Assam Rifles' commitment to safeguarding regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025