Assam Rifles Foils Major Drug and Smuggling Operations in Manipur

In a significant crackdown on the illegal drug trade, the Assam Rifles, guided by intelligence from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, apprehended a drug trafficker in Noney, Manipur. The suspect, apprehended on May 21, was traveling in a truck along National Highway 37 between Imphal and Jiribam when intercepted.

Vigilance by Assam Rifles personnel led to the vehicle stop and subsequent discovery of contraband at a check post in Noney. The haul included 50 soap cases of heroin, weighing 569.24 grams and valued at Rs 4 crores, alongside 49 sachets of methamphetamine tablets worth approximately Rs 1 crore.

Assam Rifles' stringent anti-smuggling operations also resulted in a notable seizure of foreign cigarettes in Jiribam, in collaboration with Manipur Police. Conducted between May 20-25, the operations retrieved 98 bags of illegal cigarettes, destined for Bangladesh, underscoring Assam Rifles' commitment to safeguarding regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)