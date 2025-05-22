Reviving Ancient Wisdom: Vice-President Dhankhar's Call to Embrace Alternative Medicine

In a passionate address at Raj Bhavan, Goa, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized the need to shift focus towards alternative medicine while ensuring the evidence-based validation of India's ancient texts. He urged that these texts should not remain confined to library shelves but be actively harnessed for contemporary challenges.

Highlighting India's traditional medicine system, Dhankhar applauded the World Health Organization's recognition by establishing a global centre for traditional medicine in Gujarat. He celebrated historical figures like Charak and Sushrut, underscoring their contributions as foundational to Ayurveda and surgery, respectively. He noted their significance as educational inspiration.

Pushing back against perceptions of ancient knowledge as regressive, Dhankhar advocated pride in India's civilizational achievements. He cited examples from mathematics and astronomy, asserting their global impact. Dhankhar concluded by urging societal recognition of India's historical contributions, positioning them as central to modern excellence.

