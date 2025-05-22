Left Menu

Reviving Ancient Wisdom: Vice-President Dhankhar's Call to Embrace Alternative Medicine

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, speaking in Goa, emphasized the importance of validating ancient texts and promoting alternative medicine. He hailed India's rich legacy, from Ayurveda to astronomy, urging for pride in historical knowledge and its application to modern challenges. Dhankhar highlighted global recognition of Indian medicine, advocating a return to our roots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 12:48 IST
Reviving Ancient Wisdom: Vice-President Dhankhar's Call to Embrace Alternative Medicine
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a passionate address at Raj Bhavan, Goa, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized the need to shift focus towards alternative medicine while ensuring the evidence-based validation of India's ancient texts. He urged that these texts should not remain confined to library shelves but be actively harnessed for contemporary challenges.

Highlighting India's traditional medicine system, Dhankhar applauded the World Health Organization's recognition by establishing a global centre for traditional medicine in Gujarat. He celebrated historical figures like Charak and Sushrut, underscoring their contributions as foundational to Ayurveda and surgery, respectively. He noted their significance as educational inspiration.

Pushing back against perceptions of ancient knowledge as regressive, Dhankhar advocated pride in India's civilizational achievements. He cited examples from mathematics and astronomy, asserting their global impact. Dhankhar concluded by urging societal recognition of India's historical contributions, positioning them as central to modern excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025