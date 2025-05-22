YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Accuses Andhra Government of Financial Mismanagement
Former Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy criticizes the TDP government and CM Chandrababu Naidu for breaking pre-election promises, financial mismanagement, and biased media support. He contrasts TDP's alleged missteps with the economic growth seen during his administration, citing increased investments and GDP during his tenure.
- Country:
- India
In a fiery critique, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy lambasted the current TDP-led state government for its alleged failure in governance and financial mismanagement. Reddy slammed Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for not delivering on election promises, accusing him of diverting resources to his associates.
Addressing the press, Reddy said he's not only battling against Naidu but also taking on 'yellow media' for biased coverage in favor of the ruling party. He claimed that while Naidu made grand promises before the elections, welfare schemes have not been implemented effectively during the past 11 months.
The YSRCP president contrasted his tenure with the current government, stating his administration saw increased investments and GDP even amid the COVID-19 crisis. He highlighted that under Naidu's leadership, state borrowing soared while development slowed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
YSRCP Plenary: A Catalyst for Change in Andhra Politics
ED registers money laundering case to probe an alleged liquor scam during previous YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh: Officials.
YSRCP's Grand Plenary: A Stand Against Corruption
YSRCP's Grand Plenary: A Call to Mobilize Against Corruption
Energy Disputes: Andhra Pradesh Minister vs. YSRCP