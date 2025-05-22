YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Accuses Andhra Government of Financial Mismanagement

In a fiery critique, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy lambasted the current TDP-led state government for its alleged failure in governance and financial mismanagement. Reddy slammed Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for not delivering on election promises, accusing him of diverting resources to his associates.

Addressing the press, Reddy said he's not only battling against Naidu but also taking on 'yellow media' for biased coverage in favor of the ruling party. He claimed that while Naidu made grand promises before the elections, welfare schemes have not been implemented effectively during the past 11 months.

The YSRCP president contrasted his tenure with the current government, stating his administration saw increased investments and GDP even amid the COVID-19 crisis. He highlighted that under Naidu's leadership, state borrowing soared while development slowed.

(With inputs from agencies.)