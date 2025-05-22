Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Chinese Coast Guard Disrupts Philippine Research in South China Sea

The Philippines' fisheries bureau condemned aggressive actions by the Chinese Coast Guard after water cannons were fired at civilian vessels conducting research in the South China Sea. The incident highlights ongoing disputes over territory in the resource-rich area, with multiple nations, including China, asserting sovereignty over the region.

A recent altercation in the South China Sea has escalated tensions between the Philippines and China. The Philippines' fisheries bureau reported that the Chinese Coast Guard had fired water cannons and sideswiped a civilian vessel during marine research activities. This incident marks a significant point in ongoing territorial disputes.

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources harshly criticized the Chinese Coast Guard's 'aggressive interference' with its vessels, the Datu Sanday and another ship. These actions took place near the disputed Sandy Cay, close to Thitu Island, an area of strategic importance for the Philippines in the Spratly archipelago.

Despite China's assertion of sovereignty over much of the South China Sea, a 2016 international tribunal ruling invalidated its extensive claims. The Philippines has countered China's recent operations on Sandy Cay, asserting it still controls the disputed reef, contrary to Beijing's pronouncements.

