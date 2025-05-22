Delhi High Court Reserves Verdict on Dargah Eviction Case

The Delhi High Court has reserved its order regarding a petition filed by an individual claiming to oversee the Dargah Bhoore Shah premises. This development arises after the site was demolished by a civic agency in 2023, a move reportedly linked to preparations for the G20 Summit.

Justice Sachin Datta took this decision following a careful review of both submissions and affidavits presented by the involved parties. Petitioner Yusuf Baig is lobbying for the restoration of the Dargah to its former condition and seeks compensation of Rs. 10 Lakh. Baig submitted two petitions in 2023 to prevent agencies from evicting him from the premises of Dargah Hazrat Bhoore Shah, located at Amir Khusro Park.

In response, the Delhi Waqf Board challenged Baig's claim, asserting he lacks standing as the official caretaker. They argue that a caretaker of a waqf doesn't possess any personal rights over the property, which should be maintained for public benefit. The Board alleges unauthorized construction at the site, disclaiming accountability for any such encroachments.

