Delhi High Court Reserves Verdict on Dargah Eviction Case
The Delhi High Court has reserved its decision on a petition against eviction from Dargah Bhoore Shah's site, demolished before the G20 Summit. The petition, led by Yusuf Baig, claims caretaker rights and demands compensation. However, the Delhi Waqf Board disputes his authority, labeling him unauthorized.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court has reserved its order regarding a petition filed by an individual claiming to oversee the Dargah Bhoore Shah premises. This development arises after the site was demolished by a civic agency in 2023, a move reportedly linked to preparations for the G20 Summit.
Justice Sachin Datta took this decision following a careful review of both submissions and affidavits presented by the involved parties. Petitioner Yusuf Baig is lobbying for the restoration of the Dargah to its former condition and seeks compensation of Rs. 10 Lakh. Baig submitted two petitions in 2023 to prevent agencies from evicting him from the premises of Dargah Hazrat Bhoore Shah, located at Amir Khusro Park.
In response, the Delhi Waqf Board challenged Baig's claim, asserting he lacks standing as the official caretaker. They argue that a caretaker of a waqf doesn't possess any personal rights over the property, which should be maintained for public benefit. The Board alleges unauthorized construction at the site, disclaiming accountability for any such encroachments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversial Demolition: DDA's Compliance with Court Order Sparks Political Debate
Delhi High Court Upholds Demolition for Crucial Metro Project
Border Crackdown: Demolition of Unauthorized Religious Structures Near Nepal
Contempt Plea Against Uttarakhand: Demolition of Waqf Property Sparks Legal Battle
Delhi's Drive to De-Clog Barapullah: High Court Orders Demolition of Madrasi Camp