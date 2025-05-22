Malawi Launches National Workplace Code of Conduct to Create Equitable Workplaces

In a landmark event held in Malawi’s Balaka District, the Government of Malawi officially launched its National Workplace Code of Conduct—an ambitious and vital initiative that underscores the country’s dedication to creating safe, respectful, and equitable workplaces for all. The Code of Conduct represents a key milestone in Malawi’s labour reform journey and signifies a substantial step toward the ratification of the International Labour Organization’s (ILO) Convention No. 190 (C190).

A Transformational Initiative for Workers’ Rights

Developed with technical and financial support from the ILO-Norway Project on “Promoting Workers’ Rights and Gender Equality at Work in Africa – Phase I,” the Code of Conduct is both timely and critical. It directly addresses the pressing need for mechanisms that prevent and respond to workplace violence and harassment, especially those rooted in gender-based discrimination.

The Code is carefully aligned with the principles outlined in ILO Convention No. 190, which recognizes the right of every worker to a workplace free from violence and harassment. While Malawi has yet to ratify C190, the launch of this Code demonstrates a proactive commitment to aligning national labour standards with international human rights and labour frameworks.

ILO Commends Malawi’s Progressive Vision

During the launch ceremony, Mr. Wellington Chibebe, ILO Country Office Director for Zambia, Malawi, and Mozambique, delivered a powerful endorsement of Malawi’s efforts. He emphasized that the new Code of Conduct stands as a robust framework for safeguarding the well-being and dignity of workers across the country.

“This Code of Conduct is a testament to Malawi’s unwavering commitment to eliminating gender-based violence and harassment. It provides essential guidance for prevention and response, strengthening the protection of all workers,” stated Mr. Chibebe.

Mr. Chibebe also commended the Malawian government for its readiness to ratify C190, referencing a recent legal gap analysis which confirmed the country's ability to meet the Convention’s requirements. He expressed optimism that the Code will drive forward legislative reforms and inspire more effective workplace policies, enabling a paradigm shift in the way worker protection is approached.

Presidential Endorsement of Workers’ Rights

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, addressing an audience that included workers, employers, and international partners, reinforced the government’s position on labour rights and safe working conditions.

“Malawi’s laws protect workers’ rights, including the right to safety and the ability to influence workplace conditions. Employers must uphold these principles and create environments free from risk and harm,” President Chakwera urged.

He also emphasized that this Code of Conduct is not merely symbolic—it is a working tool meant to influence daily operations in both public and private sectors. It is designed to be enforceable, practical, and inclusive.

Key Features of the Code of Conduct

The newly unveiled Code includes a range of actionable provisions aimed at promoting respectful workplaces and addressing power imbalances that often lead to abuse. Some highlights include:

Clear Definitions: The Code offers clear definitions of violence, harassment, and discrimination, aligned with international standards.

Preventive Frameworks: It mandates training for employers and employees on recognizing and reporting inappropriate behaviour.

Grievance Redress Mechanisms: The Code outlines accessible and confidential complaint systems for victims and witnesses.

Zero Tolerance Policy: A strong stance against retaliation or victim-blaming encourages a culture of openness and safety.

Moving Forward: Path to Ratification and Implementation

The launch of the National Workplace Code of Conduct is only the beginning. The government is expected to embark on a series of consultations with workers’ unions, employer organizations, and civil society to ensure the Code’s widespread adoption and integration into workplace policies.

Further, Malawi’s Ministry of Labour and the ILO are collaborating to conduct awareness campaigns and capacity-building workshops to educate stakeholders about the new standards.

As Malawi edges closer to the formal ratification of ILO Convention No. 190, the Code of Conduct signals an era of reform that not only aspires to eliminate gender-based violence and harassment but also promotes social justice, productivity, and economic inclusion.

With this new instrument in place, Malawi is not just setting a precedent for itself—but also for the wider region—demonstrating how meaningful reform, driven by global partnerships and local resolve, can reshape the world of work for the better.