Left Menu

Delhi Government's Clean Yamuna Mission: A Step Towards Restoration

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized her administration’s dedication to cleaning the Yamuna River. Following a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, she highlighted the cooperative efforts between the central government and Delhi to significantly reduce pollution in the river, particularly within the 22-km stretch from Wazirabad to Okhla.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 15:46 IST
Delhi Government's Clean Yamuna Mission: A Step Towards Restoration
Rekha Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday underscored the government's commitment to rejuvenating the Yamuna River, emphasizing efforts as a step towards achieving a pollution-free river. This statement came after a crucial meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, focusing on Yamuna's restoration.

Gupta articulated that collaboration between the Centre and the Delhi government is pivotal to making the Yamuna clean. She highlighted that significant efforts are concentrated on ensuring the river's stretch in Delhi becomes pollution-free.

According to official reports, the 22-kilometer segment of the Yamuna in Delhi contributes to 80% of the river's pollution. Gupta affirmed that both central and state officials are working closely together to realize Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a cleaner river.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025