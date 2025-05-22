Delhi Government's Clean Yamuna Mission: A Step Towards Restoration
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized her administration’s dedication to cleaning the Yamuna River. Following a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, she highlighted the cooperative efforts between the central government and Delhi to significantly reduce pollution in the river, particularly within the 22-km stretch from Wazirabad to Okhla.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday underscored the government's commitment to rejuvenating the Yamuna River, emphasizing efforts as a step towards achieving a pollution-free river. This statement came after a crucial meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, focusing on Yamuna's restoration.
Gupta articulated that collaboration between the Centre and the Delhi government is pivotal to making the Yamuna clean. She highlighted that significant efforts are concentrated on ensuring the river's stretch in Delhi becomes pollution-free.
According to official reports, the 22-kilometer segment of the Yamuna in Delhi contributes to 80% of the river's pollution. Gupta affirmed that both central and state officials are working closely together to realize Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a cleaner river.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Modi govt is resolved to give a befitting response to any attack on India and its people, says Amit Shah.
'Operation Sindoor' is Bharat’s response to the brutal killing of our innocent brothers in Pahalgam, says Amit Shah.
Proud of our armed forces, says Union Home Minister Amit Shah on 'Operation Sindoor'.
Home Minister Amit Shah orders chiefs of paramilitary forces to call back their personnel who are on leave: Sources.
Amit Shah in constant touch with LG and CM of J-K; asks them to ensure civilians living along border are brought to safer places: Sources.