Delhi Government's Clean Yamuna Mission: A Step Towards Restoration

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday underscored the government's commitment to rejuvenating the Yamuna River, emphasizing efforts as a step towards achieving a pollution-free river. This statement came after a crucial meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, focusing on Yamuna's restoration.

Gupta articulated that collaboration between the Centre and the Delhi government is pivotal to making the Yamuna clean. She highlighted that significant efforts are concentrated on ensuring the river's stretch in Delhi becomes pollution-free.

According to official reports, the 22-kilometer segment of the Yamuna in Delhi contributes to 80% of the river's pollution. Gupta affirmed that both central and state officials are working closely together to realize Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a cleaner river.

(With inputs from agencies.)