Turkey Boosts Energy Cooperation with Syria Through Gas Export

Turkey has announced plans to provide Syria with 2 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually, according to Turkish energy minister Alparslan Bayraktar. This move is part of the energy cooperation between the two nations, as stated during a news conference with the Syrian energy minister in Damascus.

The agreement is expected to significantly boost Syria's electricity production, adding 1,300 megawatts of power to the country's supply. This additional energy is vital for addressing Syria's ongoing energy challenges.

Furthermore, Turkey will supply an extra 1,000 megawatts of electricity to support Syria's short-term needs. This collaboration marks a significant step in the regional energy partnership between Turkey and Syria.

