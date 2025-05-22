Left Menu

Turkey Boosts Energy Cooperation with Syria Through Gas Export

Turkey will annually supply 2 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Syria, as announced by Turkish energy minister Alparslan Bayraktar during a news conference. This deal aims to support electricity production of 1,300 megawatts in Syria, with an additional 1,000 megawatts of electricity provided by Turkey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 22-05-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 16:59 IST
Turkey Boosts Energy Cooperation with Syria Through Gas Export
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Syria

Turkey has announced plans to provide Syria with 2 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually, according to Turkish energy minister Alparslan Bayraktar. This move is part of the energy cooperation between the two nations, as stated during a news conference with the Syrian energy minister in Damascus.

The agreement is expected to significantly boost Syria's electricity production, adding 1,300 megawatts of power to the country's supply. This additional energy is vital for addressing Syria's ongoing energy challenges.

Furthermore, Turkey will supply an extra 1,000 megawatts of electricity to support Syria's short-term needs. This collaboration marks a significant step in the regional energy partnership between Turkey and Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025